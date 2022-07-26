Genesis Shards Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $173,464.83 and approximately $18,631.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031745 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

