Gentex Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gentex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

