Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by TheStreet

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNTX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. Gentex has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

