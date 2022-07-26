GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,541 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.