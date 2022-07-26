GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 8% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.51. 632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
GH Research Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
