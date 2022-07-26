Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 18,987 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,072,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.65 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

