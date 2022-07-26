Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,324,000 after buying an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 51,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

