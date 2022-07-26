Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1,137.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,157 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,845,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,294,000 after buying an additional 141,153 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,689,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,461,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 312,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 213,667 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

