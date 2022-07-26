Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1,228.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOOG opened at $232.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.35.

