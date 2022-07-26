Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 447.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $744,840,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

