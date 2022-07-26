Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 1,664 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

