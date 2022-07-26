Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 3,233 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

