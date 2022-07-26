Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE T opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.