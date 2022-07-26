Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 5,722 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

