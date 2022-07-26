Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 8,775 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

