Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 1.01% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2,275.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ISCB stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

