Golem (GLM) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.81 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $232.68 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

