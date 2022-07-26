Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,380.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,380 ($28.67) and last traded at GBX 2,400 ($28.92), with a volume of 4541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,460 ($29.64).

Goodwin Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The company has a market capitalization of £184.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,752.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,079.97.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

