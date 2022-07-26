Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Up 4.5%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.60. 106,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,425,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 579,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

