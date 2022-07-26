Gravity Finance (GFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $268.00

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $516,512.58 and approximately $268.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Gravity Finance Coin Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gravity Finance Coin Trading
