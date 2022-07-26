Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

