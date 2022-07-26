Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded by HSBC

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Greencore Group Price Performance
Greencore Group stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
