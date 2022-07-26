Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75,555.00

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $75,555.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,942.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.09 or 0.06589923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00252209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00115068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00706477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00557794 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005478 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

