Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 55,421 shares.The stock last traded at $192.36 and had previously closed at $187.12.

The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

