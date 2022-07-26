Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock to $17.00. The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 63643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. The business had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

