Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hanesbrands worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,684,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 153,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,942. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

