Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Lowered by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for 0.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE HBI traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,942. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

