Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits One Day Volume of $14.76 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $29.07 million and $14.76 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $42.79 or 0.00204575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008579 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000153 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 698,294 coins and its circulating supply is 679,456 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

