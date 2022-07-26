Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (HTR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $31.20 million and approximately $733,737.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031745 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 910,054,064 coins and its circulating supply is 234,109,064 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

