HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.
HBT Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. TheStreet lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial
About HBT Financial
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HBT Financial (HBT)
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.