HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

HBT Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBT. TheStreet lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

About HBT Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

