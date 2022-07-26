Head-To-Head Analysis: Gold Reserve (GDRZF) versus The Competition

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gold Reserve to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve Competitors 529 2887 3671 78 2.46

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 87.19%. Given Gold Reserve’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Reserve has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 -$10.60 million -7.50 Gold Reserve Competitors $1.50 billion $114.85 million -8,083.69

Gold Reserve’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -16.65% -16.45% Gold Reserve Competitors -117.98% 1.68% 1.17%

Summary

Gold Reserve rivals beat Gold Reserve on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

