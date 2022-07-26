Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) rose 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Healthcare Capital Stock Up 10.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Capital by 1,512.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 132,983 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Capital Company Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

