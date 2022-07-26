Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14.
Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.