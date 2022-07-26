Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.