Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 2.3 %

HSII opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $603.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

