Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $901.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

