Hess Midstream (HESM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HESM opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

