Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 7,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 321,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.3% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 233,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.