Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.24 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.24 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.5 %

HXL traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 623,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

