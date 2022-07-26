Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q2 guidance at $0.98 to $1.03 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.77 to $4.02 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HLT opened at $122.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.34.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

