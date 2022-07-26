Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,382,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $198.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

