HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

HomeStreet Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:HMST traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

