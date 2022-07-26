HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Raised to $43.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HMST. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

HomeStreet Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of HMST stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. 9,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

