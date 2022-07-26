Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $292.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $122,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,464 shares of company stock valued at $319,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

