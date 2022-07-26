Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 4.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,294,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

