Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $820.37 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $21,051.18 or 0.99723997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $820.37 million and approximately $341,369.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017368 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031639 BTC.
About Huobi BTC
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.
Buying and Selling Huobi BTC
