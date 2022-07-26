Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $820.37 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $21,051.18 or 0.99723997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $820.37 million and approximately $341,369.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031639 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

