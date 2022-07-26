Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of K stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. 13,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,872. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

