Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 51,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Permit Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 80.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Range Resources Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on RRC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Range Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. 85,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

