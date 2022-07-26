Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,648,000 after buying an additional 491,719 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,199,000 after buying an additional 101,355 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. 94,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

