Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.2 %

Ubiquiti stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.35. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,225. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.93.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.