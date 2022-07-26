Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. 60,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,876. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.